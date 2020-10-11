Rahul Rajput Adarsh ​​Nagar Murder Case: Rahul was killed in front of the girl, police said – friend only identified the accused

Rahul Rajput Adarsh ​​Nagar Murder Case: In the case of the murder of student Rahul Rajput in Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​North West Delhi, his family members claimed on Saturday that the girl was also present at the time of the incident and had also tried to save Rajput. Also Read – Delhi Murder: Humiliation felt in Delhi – Boy killed for killing a girl of other religion in Adarsh ​​Nagar

Rajput (18) was allegedly beaten to death in Adarsh ​​Nagar for his friendship with a girl. Police have arrested two accused, including the girl's brother in the case. Police said that the 21-year-old girl herself left her family and went to live in a shelter home.

Recalling the incident, Rajput Nagar, a relative of Rajput, said, "When we reached the spot, we saw Rahul being beaten. The girl was also present on the spot. We did not know who those people were and why they were beating Rahul? It was the girl who identified the accused and told the police about the accused.

The girl also tried to stop the quarrel and save Rahul .’Rajput’s mother Renuka said that her son was very good in studies and wanted to become an IAS officer.

Police said that Rahul Rajput was a second-year student in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and he also taught tuition to school children. According to the police, Rajput had a friendship with a girl in his locality, but the girl’s family did not like it.

A senior police officer had said on Friday that on Wednesday evening, Rajput was called on Nanda Road by some excuse and when he reached there, he was allegedly attacked by four or five people including the girl’s brother. Were.