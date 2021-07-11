Rahul Roy Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Rahul Roy is an Indian model, actor, and manufacturer. He’s best known for his debut film ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990, which established him as an in one day celebrity in Bollywood.

Wiki/Biography

Rahul Roy was once born on Friday, 9 February 1968 (age 52 years; as in 2020), in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He achieved his schooling up to the 6th magnificence from St. Columbus Over the top Faculty, New Delhi. He achieved his further schooling from The Lawrence Faculty, Sanawar, Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Later, he achieved his B. Com. from Delhi Faculty.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 10″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Partner

Rahul Roy was once born in Mumbai, and later, his family shifted to New Delhi. His father Deepak Roy was once a businessman in Delhi. His mother Indira Roy worked as a writer for the UNICEF magazine. He has a dual brother Rohit Roy, who’s 25 mins younger to him. His maternal uncle Cory Walia is a widely known name throughout the taste global.

He worked with the actress Pooja Bhatt in numerous films to begin with of his career. There were rumours that that they had been dating one every other. They’d been in most cases spotted jointly in a lot of occasions and events.

There were rumours of Rahul dating the actress, Manisha Koirala while shooting for the Bollywood films Majhdhaar (1996) and Achanak (1998). Nonetheless, he reportedly started ignoring Manisha to take care of his career, and later, every parted strategies.

He was once in a crucial courting with the model-turned-actor, Suman Ranganathan. They dated for just about two years, and because of their paintings commitments, they weren’t ready to offer enough time to each other, which resulted in their separation.

In 1998, he met the model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in a party, who was once previous married to the actor Samir Soni. Rahul and Rajlaxmi dated for just about two years and in the end bought married in 2000.

After nearly 14 years, the couple bought divorced. Reportedly, the reason in the back of their reduce up was once that Rajlaxmi had organize a undertaking in Australia, and she or he wanted to settle there, alternatively Rahul was once no longer happy at the side of her solution of transferring in a foreign country. In an interview, Rahul said,

I’ve the easiest appreciate for Rani (Rajlaxmi). She didn’t meet me after I used to be at the top of my career. She met me after I used to be down. She has in truth carried me on her shoulders regardless that she is 11 years younger. She’s an implausible woman. We’ve were given an implausible courting. She understands me. Each and every people wish to spend time beyond regulation jointly, alternatively at the side of her spa and salon that she is doing in Australia, she desires to spend a lot of time there. Alternatively, on an average, I’m going there 4 circumstances a year and when she comes down she spends as a minimum a month.”

The couple doesn’t have any toddler. Talking regarding the divorce, Rahul said,

We’ve were given filed for divorce by way of mutual consent. Rajlaxmi will always keep an integral part of my lifestyles. She stocks the similar sentiment. Her family is still my family and that’s that. I’ll always be there for her.”

In 2016, he was once spotted with the twiglet Sadhna Singh, and she or he is just about part of his age.

In an interview, Rahul mentioned Sadhna, he said,

It looked like I’ve known her since a couple of years. Alternatively we’re taking it easy and I’m treating the relationship with the maximum appreciate. She is a remarkable lady at the side of her head on her shoulders. I in truth actually really feel blessed. We’re nevertheless attending to understand one every other, so let’s see where this is going. Alternatively one issue’s for positive, this courting is for keeps… My relationships have always been very crucial… When we are ready, I’ll announce throughout the proudest approach to all the global.”

Career

After completing his graduation, he joined his father’s company in Delhi. He met the manner dressmaker Rohit Khosla, who asked him to supply a strive in modelling. Rahul started his modelling career, and within 20 days, the dressmaker and choreographer, Hemant Trivedi, spotted Hemant Trivedi spotted him and provided him a modelling undertaking in Mumbai.

After seeing his photographs, the Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt provided him the film Aashiqui (1990). He approved the supply, and the movie became out to be a blockbuster. He acted throughout the film in conjunction with the actors like Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori.

He has acted in numerous Bollywood films in conjunction with Pyaar Ka Saaya (1991), Junoon (1992), Sapne Sajan Ke (1992), Naseeb (1997), and Phir Kabhi (1999).

In Junoon (1992), his transition from a human face proper right into a tiger grew to develop into extremely popular.

In 1993, he acted throughout the Mahesh Bhatt’s autobiographical film ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’ in conjunction with Pooja Bhatt.

He has seemed in numerous TV serials like Kaise Kahoon (1998), Karishma- The Miracles of Long term (2003), and Comedy Nights Bachao (2016).

In 2001, he seemed throughout the film ‘Afsana Dilwalon Ka,’ and after nearly 4 years of this, he seemed throughout the Bollywood film ‘Meri Aashiqui’ (2005). Now not like his first film, he failed to supply a luck film, and the downfall in his career started.

He another time were given right here into the limelight, when he participated as a contestant throughout the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007, hosted by way of the actor Arshad Warsi. He was once the winner of Bigg Boss 1 and bought the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

In 2011, he started his non-public production company ‘Rahul Roy Productions.’ He persevered showing in films and seemed throughout the films like ‘2B Or Now not To B’ (2015), ‘2016 The End’ (2017), ‘Cabaret’ (2019), and ‘Agra’ (2020).

In December 2019, he seemed throughout the tune video ‘Sufiyana Tu.’

In February 2020, he seemed in ‘The Kapil Sharma Provide’ in conjunction with the Aashiqui (1990) actors Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori.

Controversies

Once, a renowned newspaper revealed that Rahul Roy was once dating a lady double of his age. Later, it was once found out that the lady was once his mother. In an interview, Rahul prompt this tale, he said,

Once I visited Resort Taj with a host of my friends for a party. My mother was once moreover there already at the side of her friends. She was once very pretty. When she spotted me she asked me to bop jointly. Next day it grew to develop into a headline of a newspaper. A knowledge was once revealed that, Rahul Roy was once stuck while dancing with an earlier lady ultimate night.”

While he was once shooting for a battle series for ‘Jab Jab Dil Mile’ (1994), his jeep brakes bought jammed, and he ran out of control. He by chance hit an individual who was once gazing the shooting of the film. Later, a complaint was once filed against Rahul Roy. In an interview, Rahul said,

I don’t know, this guy who was once selling something, was once sitting there gazing the shoot without reference to the producing officials having cleared the sector. He wasn’t supposed to be there. And unfortunately, the skidding jeep hit him and he fractured his thigh bone. Alternatively the manufacturer has looked after that.”

In 1993, while he was once shooting for the film ‘Gumrah’ in Mauritius, a local newspaper related him with a notorious supplier named Riyazat Hussain. Later, the director Yash Johar mediated all the subject and settled the situation.

Main points/Minutiae

He studied in St. Columbus Over the top Faculty, New Delhi with Shah Rukh Khan.

At the age of eleven, after Rahul’s mother and father bought separated, he moved to a boarding college in Himachal Pradesh along at the side of his brother, Rohit Roy. Actor, Sanjay Dutt was once his senior throughout the college, while the actress Pooja Bedi was once his junior.

In an interview, Rahul published the tale in the back of getting his debut film,

After learning an editorial that my mother wrote for a method glossy, Mahesh Bhatt sahab expressed the desire meet her. That’s when he spotted my pictures and asked whether or not or no longer I’d wish to paintings in Hindi films. So, my mother asked me to satisfy Bhatt sahab once. He prompt me to come back again and notice him at his Juhu place of dwelling. When I met him, he narrated a line regarding the film (Aashqui)…and I was happy about do it.

The popularity of his debut film Aashiqui (1990) can be assessed with the fact that after its release, the film went on to stick houseful for just about six months. Rahul grew to develop into extremely popular after the film’s release, and he’s nevertheless known as the ‘unique Aashiqui boy.’ These days, his hairstyle grew to develop into a trendsetter in India.

After the luck of his first film, he signed 47 films in 11 days. Alternatively later, he became down some provides because of his busy agenda.

He’s the owner of Rajpipla Kings, a cricket workforce of Gujarat’s Iconic VPL-Valiant Premier League.

In 2017, he joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

After changing into a member of the BJP, he said,

The easiest way Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji were taking the country forward and the easiest way the perspective of the sector within the path of India has changed in the past two years is phenomenal. I’m elated to have taken this solution.”

He has been honoured with lifestyles club of the ‘International Film and Television Club’ of ‘Asian Academy of Film & Television.’

He’s in most cases invited since the leader customer at a lot of events.

In ‘The Kapil Sharma Provide,’ he published that initially the nature of Shah Rukh Khan throughout the Bollywood film Darr (1993) was once provided to him, alternatively because of his busy agenda, he rejected the supply.

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor said that Rahul Roy was once her film celebrity weigh down.

He has bought a tattoo inked on his left chest.

His spare time activities include swimming, collaborating in cricket, and learning books.