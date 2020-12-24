Entertainment

Rahul said- there is no democracy in India, I want to tell the PM, till the cancellation of agricultural laws, the farmers will not go back

December 24, 2020
Rahul Gandhi says, There is no democracy in India, Farmers Wont End Protest Until Farm Laws Are Repealed: While the 29th day of the farmers’ movement is in the country’s capital, the Congress today handed over the signature of 2 crore people to the President in protest against the three agricultural bills of the Central Government. After this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government fiercely. Delhi Police detained many leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, who were involved in the Congress march. After this Rahul Gandhi said, there is no democracy in India. This can happen in your imagination, but not in reality. Rahul Gandhi said, I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to return home until these agricultural laws are repealed. Also Read – Delhi Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s march, detained many Congress leaders including Priyanka Vadra

Rahul said, China is still on the border. It has taken away thousands of kilometers of land in India. Why doesn’t the PM speak about it, why is he silent? Why doesn’t the PM say about them? On the one hand you are breaking the system, farmers, workers are being killed and you are seeing forces from outside, saying that Narendra Modi is weakening India, there are going to be good opportunities for us. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 62-year-old Manjeet Kaur from Patiala reached Jeep after driving a jeep, seeing her swag

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Ghulam Nabi Azad while handing over the memorandum to the President.

Rahul Gandhi said, PM Modi is making money for crony capitalist. Whoever tries to stand against him will be called a terrorist, whether he is a farmer, a laborer and Mohan Bhagwat.

After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi said, “We told the President that these laws that have been made are anti-farmers and farmers and laborers are going to be harmed by them.” I want to tell the Prime Minister that the farmer will not move, the Prime Minister should not think that the farmers and laborers will go home.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to return home until these agricultural laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and withdraw these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and laborers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, I speak in advance, I had spoken about Corona that the loss is going to happen. At that time nobody listened. Today I am speaking again farmer, no power can stand before the worker.

