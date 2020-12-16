Rahul targets PM Modi on Vijay Diwas, says- She was a Prime Minister when …

On Vijay Diwas, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Narendra Modi. He said that at that time, during the 1971 war, neighboring countries believed the Indian Prime Minister’s iron and were afraid of violating the boundary of India. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 21st day of agricultural law and stubbornness, how long will this tug of war last ..

Significantly, today is the 50th anniversary of India's victory against Pakistan. Pakistan was badly defeated in this war. His 93 thousand soldiers had surrendered to the Indian Army. As a result, Pakistan was split into two and Bangladesh, an independent nation, was born.

On the occasion of India's historic victory over Pakistan in '71, greetings to the countrymen and salute the valor of the army. It is a matter of time when the neighboring countries of India believed the Prime Minister of India as iron and were afraid of violating the border of our country!#VijayDiwas – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

It is noteworthy that during that war, Prime Minister of India was Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Congratulations to the countrymen on the celebration of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the year 71 and salute the valor of the army.”

He said, “It is a matter of time when the neighboring countries considered the Prime Minister of India as iron and were afraid of violating the border of our country.”

Significantly, 16 December is celebrated as Victory Day in India. On this day, India won against Pakistan in 1971, as a result of which Bangladesh came into existence as a country.