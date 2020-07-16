Rahul Tiwari, the man who sowed the seed of Vikas Dubey, returned home, said – he vowed not to kill me with the Ganges water

Lucknow: Rahul Tiwari, the man who burnt the bugle against the infamous Vikas Dubey killed on 10 July at the hands of Uttar Pradesh STF, has suddenly returned home today. He told the story of Dubey’s horror of development. Rahul Tiwari said that the development of his in-laws’ land was not made by Dubey. He was returning home on motorcycle on 27 June. On the way Vikas Gurgo took away the motorcycle and money. Also Read – Vikas Dubey encounter: UP government to present status report, Supreme Court to hear hearing on July 20

After this, he gave tahrir to the police station. On 1 July, SO Vinay Tiwari said, "Let's investigate the matter." After this he went to the venue with them. After this he reached Bikaru with him. There Vikas Dubey's goons beat him up and put a rifle on our chest. SO sir was also very shocked, abused and abused.

Rahul Tiwari disclose secrets about gangster Vikas Dubey kanpur Encounter Also Read – Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed in Kanpur encounter came out, many shocking revelations surfaced

Rahul said that SO sahab thought that this would kill him, then SO sahab took out his janeu and said that brother should respect the pandits. Then Vikas Dubey took out the Ganges water and gave it to us, also gave it to SO Sahab. After this, he swore. After this Vikas also swore to Dubey that Rahul would not kill Tiwari. He said he would not kill.

He told that after this Vikas Dubey interrogated us and gave us a car. After this, we got scared that it will kill us tomorrow. After this we came here to the captain. From here sent to the police station, SO Sahib wrote an application in the police station and after that the police went to take action. On the night of 2 July, 8 policemen were killed.

Rahul told that it was a matter of farming of our in-laws. Aunt’s intention is bad. My father-in-law’s sister’s son Sunil Kumar was married to Bal Govind in Bikeru. Bal was close to Govind and Vikas Dubey. This was the case. The case happened in the case of farming. He was repeatedly asking to quit farming. Shivam, Bal Govind, Atul Dubey, Sunil Kumar, Amar Dubey were among the development operatives who killed me. Vikas Dubey was very militant.

He told that after the incident he was in panic and he stopped the mobile. That is why it disappeared. After the encounter, he reached to the captain and told, then the captain arranged a gunner for us, then we have reached our village.

It may be noted that Rahul Tiwari, the man who burnt the bugle against the infamous Vikas Dubey, was missing for the last 12 days. It was Rahul Tiwari who wrote a report against Vikas Dubey on June 30 at the Chaubepur police station. On which the police went to pressure and in that encounter 8 policemen were martyred. On 9 July, police in Ujjain, after the scandal of Chaubepur in Kanpur, Durdat Badma Vikas Dubey was killed by UP STF (Special Task Force) in an encounter near Kanpur on 10 July.