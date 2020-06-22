RAI Drama Chief Eleonora Andreatta to Head Netflix Italy Originals – Variety

Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta, who as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster RAI was instrumental in making groundbreaking Italian reveals reminiscent of “My Good Pal,” is becoming a member of Netflix as VP of Italian Unique sequence.

The monumental transfer for Andreatta, who at RAI was Italy’s strongest commissioning editor for drama, comes as Netflix is upping investments and its presence in Italy, the place the streaming large will quickly open a Rome base.

Based mostly in Rome, Andreatta will oversee the crew that develops and creates Italian authentic sequence for the worldwide leisure service, and can report into Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP for EMEA Unique Sequence at Netflix, the streaming large stated in an announcement.

Andreatta is anticipated to begin someday in July.

“I’m delighted to welcome Tinny to the crew as we additional our long-term dedication to Italy and develop our slate of reveals which might be made in Italy and watched by the world,” Luegenbiehl stated within the assertion.

“All through her profession, Tinny has championed world-class Italian storytelling, working with one of the best artistic expertise in Italy and serving to to create a number of the most formidable initiatives on Italian tv. I do know she’s going to construct additional on the fantastic work Felipe Tewes has carried out to assist set up our presence in Italy and to nurture our many artistic partnerships,” she added.

In separate however associated information, Felipe Tewes, who has served as director of Italian Unique sequence for 3 years, is taking on a brand new director position inside Netflix that might be introduced at a later stage.

Since starting to spend money on Italian authentic productions in 2017 with “Suburra,” Netflix has upped its vary of initiatives and companions throughout Italy. In 2020 alone, 5 new seasons of Italian authentic reveals might be launched, with the quantity anticipated to double by 2022.

