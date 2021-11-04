Raiders Promise Fired for Responsibility in Fatal Car Event

Henry Ruggs made his Raiders debut in 2020 at age 21 (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters).

During the early morning of Tuesday, November 2, Henry Ruggs III He was behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Corvette, accompanied by his girlfriend and an unidentified third subject. According to police reports, the car was traveling over 156 miles per hour (256 km). Later, they hit a Toyota Rav4, which was driven by a woman whose identity was not disclosed. The accident had fatal consequences and the driver died; Henry and his companions were injured. This act caused the team of Las Vegas Raiders dismiss the player permanently.

Likewise, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported that the player was driving under the influence of alcohol. With this act, the American football player of barely 22 years he was detained after being discharged from the hospital. At the same time, your partner Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington he also suffered serious injuries.

Former Raiders catcher I could spend 20 years in prison in accordance with state laws; The sentence for reckless driving ranges from one to six years, but the fact of having caused the death of someone else, coupled with being drunk or under the influence of drugs, can extend the sentence.

Henry Ruggs III clinched a prominent position on the Las Vegas squad and featured in four touchdown plays (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)



The athlete was selected in the 2020 Draft by the Las Vegas team. That year he played 13 games with the team and made two annotations by air. During the 2021 season, particulated in the first seven games with the Raiders and also had two touchdowns. In just over a year with the team, he covered 921 yards. These numbers cataloged him as one of the young promises of the NFL.

His performances earned him a four-year rookie contract with a salary of $ 16.67 million with the Raiders franchise. The deal was already secured, but the Las Vegas team has already reported that the player was fired after the fatal accident. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim,” the team said in its statement.

For its part, the National Footboll League (NFL) also showed its position on the situation. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this horrible tragedy. We will continue to collect facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those affected by this devastating incident, “the league said in its press release.

Henry Ruggs stood out for his ability to evade rival defenses, as well as his speed. (Photo: Charles LeClaire / Reuters)



For their part, the lawyers of Henry Ruggs, also spoke about the event. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued the following statement through Las Vegas Review-Journal: “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation at the time of this writing and we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all facts are collected.”

Henry’s professional career was promising. When he was in the University of Alabama he served as a wide receiver and finished as the third highest receiver of touchdowns according to the statistics that the school page. His talent caught the attention of the highest level teams in American football, he signed for one of the franchises with the longest history in the NFL and had a regular participation with the first team, however, it all ended due to an incident.

At the moment there is still no official sentence against the former NFL player, as the investigation is still in process.

