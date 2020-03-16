Rail firms could be allowed to run fewer trains because of coronavirus, Shapps suggests – Politics live

Rolling safety of the day’s political traits as they happen

10.35am GMT

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, has a gathering with lecturers’ groups recently to discuss requires the Easter holidays to be extended. Ahead of the meeting Geoff Barton, fundamental secretary of the Affiliation of Faculty and Faculty Leaders, talked about:

We welcome the possibility to speak to the secretary of state for Education recently with reference to the implications for colleges and colleges of the coronavirus emergency with the aim of working together to improve the coaching and wellbeing of kids and youthful different folks all through this catastrophe.

The troubles we are going to be ready to be elevating with him are the demanding conditions of conserving open colleges and colleges when a rising assortment of staff of employees are clear of work in consequence of they’re self-isolating; the chance of disruption to GCSE and A-levels and what contingencies may be put in place; and the best way we be certain children in poverty don’t cross hungry and that susceptible youthful individuals are safeguarded if colleges are closed.

9.56am GMT

Echoing some extent made by way of Grant Shapps in his These days interview this morning (see 9.20am), Prof Jason Leitch, the Scottish govt’s nationwide medical director, knowledgeable BBC Radio Scotland’s Wonderful Morning Scotland recently that the federal authorities suggestion to the over-70s, which is due rapidly, would not include telling them to carry to a halt all contact with others. They will need to have further circle of kin contact, not a lot much less, he talked about.

And, even when this has been characterised as different folks being requested to stick at home, he talked about that people don’t have to stick at home at all times: He outlined:

We are going to be ready to practically positively, as a four-country UK, we are going to be ready to switch to a spot in the following couple of weeks the place we are going to be ready to ask those groups [the over-70s and those with pre-existing conditions] not to hold at home throughout the social isolation method that we’re telling the symptomatic to take motion, nevertheless to in the reduction of their social contact.

It might nicely be mosques, it might nicely be church buildings, it might nicely be bingo … and pubs [that people have to avoid]. What we don’t appear to be suggesting, not like those with indicators, is that those different folks would carry to a halt circle of kin contact and not have the flexibility to get hold of visitors.

