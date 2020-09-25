Rail Roka Agitation: Farmers occupy railway track, railways suspended 13 pairs of trains, highways may also be blocked today

Rail Roka Movement: There is a lot of opposition in the Punjab and Haryana agriculture bill brought by the central government. The protest by the farmers committee, which started from Thursday morning, continued till the night to protest the agricultural bills. Thousands of farmers put tents on the railway track and demanded the Central Government to withdraw the bill. At the same time, in view of the protests, the Railways has temporarily suspended 13 pairs of trains on the Punjab route. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC Update: The services of these trains stalled due to ‘Stop the rail’ performance, see the list and route before traveling

The anger of farmers is being seen in many parts of the country including Punjab Haryana regarding the farmers bill. While on Thursday, railway services were disrupted due to the protests, today it is believed that farmers will also perform on national highways. Due to the Protest on large scales, the Central and State Governments have made strict security arrangements. Also Read – Farm Bills 2020 fierce opposition in Punjab and Haryana, many trains canceled for 3 days in Punjab, see list here

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their ‘rail roko’ agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills. Also Read – Protest Against Farm Bills 2020: Farmers ‘rail stop’ movement to start today in protest against farmers bill, trains canceled The Committee is holding the ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5 – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

In Punjab, more than 30 farmers’ organizations have announced a united statewide protest in protest against agricultural bills today i.e. on 25 September. Organizations have called for a complete ‘Punjab Bandh’ in protest against the Agriculture Bill. In such a situation, the Punjab Home Department has also issued instructions to all the districts and has given instructions to maintain all vigilance during the bandh. The Deputy Commissioner can impose Section 144 if the situation worsens.

Farmers in Punjab have expressed fear that the way to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through these bills will be cleared and they will be dependent on the ‘mercy’ of the big capitalists.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, Farmer Products Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 have been passed in the Rajya Sabha.