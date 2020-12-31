Entertainment

Railway Board Chairman News: Sunit Sharma becomes new Chairman of Railway Board, replaces VK Sharma

December 31, 2020
Railway Board Chairman News: Suneet Sharma, who was the General Manager of Eastern Railway, was appointed as the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board on Thursday. This appointment has been made after the term of VK Yadav. VK Yadav was given a service extension in January this year. Also Read – Indian Railways IRCTC new website Launch update: New website of IRCTC launched, know- how easy it is to book tickets

Sunit Sharma is a 1978 batch Special Class Railway Apprentice Officer. During his tenure of 34 years in the Indian Railways, Sharma has discharged his responsibilities at various levels including Mandal Railway, Factory and Diesel Loco Shed. According to Sharma’s official records, he is known for various administrative reforms, including easing the process.

He was also the General Manager of Modern Coach Factory Rae Bareli. He was the Divisional Railway Manager in Pune in Central Railway, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Freight) and Chief Mechanical Engineer (Planning), Central Railway and was also the Chief Chief Mechanical Engineer of Diesel Locomotive Works in Banaras. Sharma has participated in training programs in various railway institutes in India and abroad.

