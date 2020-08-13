Railway has prepared draft for private trains, it will be equipped with these features – if it is late …

Private Trains News: The government is moving fast in the direction of running private trains in the country. 23 domestic and foreign companies, including Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens and GMR, have shown interest in operating private trains in India. Railways have placed certain demands related to these private companies interested in running private trains. A meeting has also been held in this regard on Wednesday. Railways have given information about this. According to the railway draft, ‘These trains should have electronic sliding doors, double glazed safety glass windows, emergency talk-back mechanism and passenger monitoring system and information and destination boards. Also Read – 23 companies, including Bombardier, attended the railway meeting to run private trains, these will be the specialty of trains

Along with this, these trains will provide noise-free travel to the passengers and will be able to run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Along with this, emergency brakes will also be installed in these trains. With this, these trains with a speed of 160 km per hour will be stopped in an emergency less than 1250 meters. Apart from this, trains will be designed to run for at least 35 years.

Private train operators must comply with at least 95% of the time. If trains are late, they will have to pay compensation to the railways. Along with this, the last date to participate in the bidding process for running trains is 8 September.

Explain that the Indian Railways has planned to start the first set of 12 private trains in 2023.