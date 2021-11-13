Railway Information: Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed as “Rani Kamalapati”

Habibganj Railway Station, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal: Habibganj Railway Station, the rustic’s most current railway station positioned in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has been renamed as “Rani Kamalapati Station”. Allow us to tell that the Madhya Pradesh govt had written a letter to the Union House Ministry on Friday inquiring for to modify the identify of Habibganj railway station which has been provided with trendy amenities.Additionally Learn – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin: The next day PM Modi will ship cash to the accounts of greater than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries, know right here your entire main points

Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned on Saturday that Habibganj railway station, the rustic's most current railway station positioned in Bhopal, has been renamed as Rani Kamalapati station. He thanked Top Minister Narendra Modi for this choice. Chouhan mentioned in a observation that the folk of Madhya Pradesh are thankful to the Top Minister for renaming Habibganj railway station after Bhopal's Gond Rani Kamalapati as he has introduced delight to the tribals by means of naming the station after Gond Rani.

Allow us to tell that Top Minister Narendra Modi goes to inaugurate this redeveloped railway station with trendy amenities like airport on 15 November. The Top Minister is scheduled to return on November 15 to wait the Tribal Pleasure Day conference arranged in Bhopal in his reminiscence at the delivery anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Madhya Pradesh: Habibganj railway station in Bhopal is being renamed as Rani Kamalapati station. Habibganj railway station might be named as Rani Kamalapati at the instance of Tribal Pleasure Day. Arrangements are underway for this program. percent.twitter.com/ZWOzvQXIGF – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) November 13, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh govt on Friday wrote to the Union House Ministry inquiring for it to rename the Habibganj railway station, which has been provided with trendy amenities. It was once mentioned that this could honor the legacy and bravado of Rani Kamalapati, the widow of the Gond ruler. The Gond group is the biggest tribal group in India.

CM Chouhan mentioned, “She was once the closing Hindu queen of Bhopal. Habibganj railway station has been named Rani Kamalapati after her. This can be a topic of serious pleasure and pleasure for me. Heartfelt due to Top Minister Narendra Modi ji for this historical choice. The Leader Minister mentioned that there was once a conspiracy to usurp the dominion of Gond queen Kamalapati by means of Dost Mohammad Khan. Her son was once murdered and when the queen felt that she would not be in a position to give protection to the dominion, she took a water samadhi to give protection to her self-respect.

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday demanded that Habibganj railway station be named after former Top Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is positioned in Bhopal town and it comes below West Central Railway zone of railways. A palace positioned between the large and small lakes of Bhopal has been named Rani Kamalapati Palace after the Gond queen.