Railway Recruitment: Recruitment for 1.40 lakh railway posts will start from December 15, read this news

new Delhi: Indian Railways will start conducting computer-based examination from December 15 to recruit about 1.40 lakh posts. Around 2.42 crore applicants have applied for these posts. These include 35208 posts of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) such as Guard, Office Clerk, Commercial Clerk and others, 1663 posts separate and ministerial category like Stenographer etc. and 1,03,769 posts are of class-I, including trackkeepers, pointmen etc. Come. Railways will now start recruitment from December 15 after 111 days. Also Read – Indian Railways Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left on these posts in railways, applications start today, apply soon

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Saturday that the Railways will start conducting computer-based examination from December 15 to recruit about 1.40 lakh posts. He said that about 2.42 crore applications have been received for these posts. Also Read – The girl’s insistence was something like this … Railways had to run Rajdhani Express only for her

The chairman of the Railway Board said that due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the examination could not be conducted till now. Yadav said, “Computer-based examination for the three categories of posts will start from December 15 and the detailed schedule will be announced soon.” Also Read – Special Train for JEE, NEET 2020: For the convenience of the students in Rajasthan, 4 pairs of special trains will run from tomorrow, know which route will be operated

Yadav said, “We have invited applications for recruitment to 1,40,640 posts in various categories. Their notification was issued before Kovid. The investigation of these applications was completed but computer-based examination could not be completed due to Kovid-19 epidemic. ”