Railway Station Like Air Port: These are the 4 major railway stations in the country, in which facility like airport will start, and more

New Delhi Indian Railways is going to start large facilities at four major railway stations of the country. Under which the railway is going to start airport-like facilities in 4 major railway stations of the country. Due to Coronavirus, the Railways has taken this step to promote the rules of contactless ticket checking and social distancing. These railway stations include Nagpur railway station, Gwalior (Gwalior railway station), Amritsar (Amritsar railway station) and Sabarmati railway station stations, which have been floated to make it like an airport.

9 companies have shown interest in this project of Indian Railways. In this regard, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway Ajit Kumar Singh said – "Train passengers arriving at the junction station will be brought to a boarding hall with the first four new check-in counters due to Corona. Due to the Coronavirus Crisis, these counters will be kept completely contactless keeping in mind its spread and protecting their safety.

It will take a long time to provide facilities like airport in railway stations. According to the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), these railway stations being developed on the PPP model will cost about Rs 1,300 crore to start new facilities.

With the development of these railway stations, passengers will get a lot of new facilities here, so that passengers will be able to avoid contact with other passengers and can take advantage of other facilities. Let us know that 8 companies have applied for Gwalior, 9 for Sabarmati station, 6 for Nagpur and 6 for Amritsar stations.