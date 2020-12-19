Railway Waiting List Ticket: Is the waiting list ticket system going to end in the train, Railways gave a big statement

Railway Waiting List Ticket System: The Railway Ministry announced on Saturday that it is working towards increasing the capacity of providing trains as per the demand to reduce the possibility of passengers being put on the waiting list. Rejecting some reports about the National Rail Scheme on ending the waiting list and only available tickets from the year 2024, the ministry clarified that the “waiting list is a provision that seeks berths or number of seats for passengers in a train Is released after exceeding. ” The ministry said, “This provision is not being scrapped.” Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: When will the normal train services start, Railway Board Chairman gave big information

The ministry said, “Waitinglist” is a provision that acts as a buffer to reduce fluctuations in demand and availability. Railways would like to explain and clarify that efforts are being made to increase the capacity of providing trains on demand. This will reduce the chances of passengers joining the waiting list. ” Also Read – Indian Railway News Today: IRCTC will start ‘Divine Maharashtra’ tourist train from January 8, know what will be the route and how much is the fare …

The Railway issued an explanation after a report released by the Special Media Wing that mentioned the ministry’s abolition of the waiting list from 2024. Indian Railways plans to run demand-driven passenger trains by increasing freight from 27 percent to 45 percent by 2030 as part of its rail draft. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Impact of private company on Indian Railways! Know the truth of viral message

However, the services of passenger trains have still not reached the same level as before the Kovid epidemic. Indian Railways is trying to improve its capacity. Currently, Indian Railways is running 1,089 passenger trains as compared to 1,768 trains earlier due to the outbreak of Kovid-19 epidemic.