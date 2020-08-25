Railway will not give salary to its employees this year, know the truth of this news ..

Railways: Railways will not give salary to its employees this year – this news is going viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that the Railways has decided that the Railways will not give salary for their employees for the year 2020-21. According to this news going viral, the Railways has taken this big decision due to financial loss. On this news, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) investigated through a fact check, it came to know that this news is fake, the Railways has not taken any such decision. Also Read – Railways recovered Rs 561 crore from people traveling without tickets in 2019-20

The same has been confirmed by tweeting from PIB that the Railways has not taken any such decision, this news is completely misleading. In such a situation, it is clear that this news that is going viral on social media is absolutely wrong. Also Read – Government preparing to privatize all government schools in the country, know what is the truth…

Claim- Railways has decided not to pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch.#PIBFactCheck– The claim is #False. No such move is being discussed or contemplated by @RailMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/eshYnDdTqO Also Read – Big news for the passengers: Platform ticket price has increased here, know how much .. – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2020

Let me tell you that before this, another news went viral in which it was claimed that the Railways is preparing to remove 50 percent of its employees. However, this claim was also proved wrong.

PIB, Press Information Bureau, even then denied this viral news and said that Railways has not taken any such decision. Also, PIB had confirmed that the railway is repositioning these posts due to the changes in the technology sector.