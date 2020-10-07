Railway will run these 39 new trains soon, see list, date of special services will be announced soon

new Delhi: The Railway Board has approved to run 39 new trains today. Soon, the date of start of special services of these trains will be announced soon. The Ministry of Railways of the Government of India informed that this special services will be started from a convenient date. Also Read – Unlock 5.0, Tejas trains are starting again from this day, such seating will be arranged

The Government of India and the Ministry of Railways have given approval to run these trains to the Railway Board. Also Read – AAP MLA sued for visiting Hathras despite meeting ‘corona positive’

Also Read – Now horses will get rid of corona, ICMR gets clinical trial approval, know

Mumbai Dabbawalas and Consulate personnel received permission to travel in local trains

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Dabbawalas and employees of the Foreign Commercial Embassies and High Commission have been allowed to travel on the local train. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Currently, local trains are being run only for the employees connected with essential services.

Long break for the first time in the 130-year history of Tiffin Services

Famous Dabbawalas, who deliver food cans to Mumbai, said last month that “there has never been a six-month hiatus in the 130-year history of tiffin service.” The Dabbawalas had demanded the facility to use local trains to restore their service in full capacity.

5 thousand dabbawalas used to deliver more than two lakh tiffins

In the metropolis, more than five thousand dabbawalas carry the business of delivering tiffins. In the normal days before the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic, he used to deliver more than two lakh tiffins to the office goers. Dabbawale used to use suburban train service to deliver tiffin on time.

Happy to get permission to travel on train

Due to the restrictions of Kovid-19, only those dabbawalas are offering services that can go by bicycle in South Mumbai. After getting permission to travel in the local train from Tuesday, he has now expressed happiness. Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar expressed happiness over getting permission to travel in the local train.