Railways has given good news: 40 other special trains will be run on these routes in the festive season

new Delhi: While giving good news to the railway passengers, Northern Railway said on Monday that it is going to start operating 40 more special trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express and Duronto. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that it has been decided that Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune AC Duronto Express Special, New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special and Shri Mata Veshno Devi Katra-New Delhi AC Express The special will be started from October 15.

Apart from this, Northern Railway will also start services of Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Yuva Express Special from October 16 and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bandra Terminus Yuva Express Special from October 17.

Northern Railway from October 15 Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar AC Express Special, Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow AC from October 17 Express Special, Nagpur-Amritsar AC from October 17 Express Special and will also start operations of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Special from October 12

The railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 when the Kovid-19 lockdown came into force. It started operating Shramik Special trains for migrant laborers from 1 May and also started operation of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from 12 May. Subsequently, the service of 100 pairs of trains started from 1 June. After this, 80 more 40 pairs of trains started from 1 September.