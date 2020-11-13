Railways / IRCTC: Passengers Please Note! Travel by train on Deepawali-Chhath, know this important thing …

Railways / IRCTC: If you have to travel by train on the occasion of Deepawali (Diwali 2020) and Chhath (Chhath 2020), then keep in mind that unless the ticket is confirmed, do not travel by train. The railway has said that if your seat is already confirmed, then only reach the railway station because every passenger’s ticket is being checked outside the station and only those whose ticket is confirmed are allowed to go on the platform. In such a situation, reach the platform only if your ticket is confirmed. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway Special Trains: Relief to passengers, Indian Railways launches 46 new trains, see list

According to Railway Board Chairman Vijay Yadav, in this difficult time of the epidemic, the railway staff and officers are engaged day and night for the systematic operation of trains. To prevent congestion on the platforms, special covered holding areas are being built at both New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations for the passengers to gather.

They are being equipped with all necessary facilities like inquiry counters, drinking water, mobile toilet, catering stalls, lighting, fans, rail information display system, security and help desk. At the same time, public announcement system is being put in place to inform the passengers regarding the arrival and departure of trains.

Apart from this, large LED screens have been installed at major places to display information, especially regarding trains. Movies / entertainment programs are also being shown through DTH for the entertainment of the waiting passengers.

These security arrangements have been made to protect against Corona: –

• Special security arrangements at stations and parcel booking areas.

• Deployment of personnel in addition to Rail Security Force / Rail Security Special Force at foot-over-bridges / platforms / off side / circulating area and other important places.

• Deployment of staff at all entrances.

• Arrangement of Mega Mike for announcement.

• Manila rope on foot-over-bridges and platforms for systematic crowd management.

• Close coordination with the Government Railway Police / Delhi Police / Traffic Police / Bomb Disposal Squad and Fire Staff.

• Use of DFMD, hand held metal detector, baggage scanner, CCTV for security.

• Trained Dog Squad.

• The rack will be mounted on the platform in a locked position and padlocks will be opened in time to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.