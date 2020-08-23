Railways recovered Rs 561 crore from people traveling without tickets in 2019-20

New Delhi: Railways had caught more than one crore passengers traveling in betat in 2019-20 and the railways received revenue of Rs 561.73 crore from the fine imposed on these passengers. This information has been received under Right to Information (RTI). The railways earned Rs 1,938 crore from fines imposed on betrothed passengers between 2016-2020. This is 38.57 percent more than 2016. Also Read – Big news for the passengers: Platform ticket price has increased here, know how much ..

This information has been given in connection with the RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh worker Chandra Shekhar Gaur. Railways earned Rs 405.30 crore in fines from bettank passengers in 2016-17. At the same time, in 2017-18, the Railways collected Rs 441.62 crore from such people and earned Rs 530.06 crore in the year 2018-19. In the year 2019-2020, one crore one million passengers were caught traveling.

Indian Railways has made rules to ban traveling to Batikat. Bettic passengers have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the cost of the ticket. If a passenger refuses to pay the fine, the person is handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a case is filed against him under Section 137 of the Railway Act.

After this the person is presented before the magistrate. The magistrate can impose a fine of up to one thousand rupees on him. If the person still refuses to pay the fine, he can be jailed for up to six months.