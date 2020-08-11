Railways suspends all regular passenger services indefinitely, only special trains will run

New Delhi: Railways has said that all regular passenger train services will be suspended till further notice, while 230 special trains will continue to run. “It is brought to the notice of all concerned, as already decided and informed that regular passenger and local train services will remain suspended until further notice,” the Railways said in a statement. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s another stance on PM Modi said, ‘Illness is clouded … can take benefits’

He said, "Significantly, 230 special trains running at this time will continue to run. As per the requirement of the state government in Mumbai only local trains running on limited basis will also continue. "The railway said that the number of passengers on special trains is being regularly monitored and additional special trains can be run on the basis of need. Huh.

However, he said that all other regular trains and suburban trains running till the lockdown will remain suspended till further notice. Earlier, the railways had suspended all train services till 12 August.

