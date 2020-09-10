Railways: Ticket booking for 80 special trains started today, know what are the new rules …

Indian Railway: The railway will run 80 special trains from September 12. Booking of tickets for these new special trains has started from 10 September ie today. All these 80 trains will be fully reserved, so only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in it. Passengers with waiting tickets will not be able to travel on these trains. Also Read – Indian Railway’s big gift, ‘Kisan Rail’ started for Delhi from this state of South India, know everything from booking to timing

To avoid trouble in Corona, you can easily book tickets for IRCTC website of Indian Railways to travel on these trains. Apart from this, you can also book tickets for these trains by going to the railway reservation counters.

You can book train tickets from irctc.co.in in this way…

First of all you go to IRCTC IRCTC website irctc.co.in or download its app

After visiting the website of IRCTC, you will have to create your account here. For this, click on the ‘Register’ button on the top right corner of the website.

– Here you have to give some information like name, password, preferred language, name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, address etc.

After this, click on the submit button. This will create your IRCTC account.

-After that you click on the login button on the homepage.

– From here you will reach the Book Your Ticket page where you want to travel from where to where. What day do you want to travel And by choosing which class you want to travel, you can proceed to booking tickets.

Here you can see whether you have a seat in that class or not. If seats are available, you can book tickets. For this, you have to click on the Book Now button. After this, the names of passengers have to be given, for whom tickets are being booked.

Then you scroll down and enter the mobile number and captcha code. Then click on booking.

-Now you have to pay the amount for the ticket, for this you can choose any credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI. After payment, you can download the ticket.

After this, you will also receive an SMS on your phone number.

To travel in these trains some rules have to be followed…

According to the guidelines issued by the railway, entry at the station can be done only through a confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of travel, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

-For all travelers it is necessary to download the Healthy Bridge APP.

Blankets, sheets, curtains will not be provided by the Railways during the journey.

– While climbing the train and during the journey it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

-Railway station will have thermal screening of all passengers and passengers who do not have any symptoms of Asymptomatic i.e. Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.