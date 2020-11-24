Railways to Stop Operating All Trains: Trains will be stopped from December 1, this decision taken in Corona crisis again?

Railways to Stop Operating All Trains From December 1. 2020: There is a lot of news going on social media in the country amid fears of growing Corona virus infection. In some reports, it is being claimed that the lockdown is going to happen in the country once again, while on the other hand it is also being said that train services will be stopped once again in the coming days. Also Read – IRCTC News Update: Western Railway restores operations of these 11 trains, see list

Actually, all these news running on the internet is not correct. In one news, it has been claimed that from December 1, the operations of all trains in the country will be stopped once again. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media is going viral. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Tejas Express ceased operations from today, know what is the reason…

It says that train services are once again being stopped from December 1. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the # COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. In such a situation, it is needless to say that people who have got tickets for travel in these trains get upset seeing the messages.

However, we tell you the truth of this message. You do not have to worry at all. The Government of India has no such plan. No train is being stopped from December 1, 2020.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on behalf of the government has wrongly rejected such messages in a tweet. He has told that the Railway Ministry has not taken any such decision.

In this, PIB has said in a tweet that in a WhatsApp message it has been claimed that Kovid special trains will be closed from December 1. Such a claim is completely false. The Indian Railways Ministry has not taken any such decision. He is not going to stop any train from December 1.