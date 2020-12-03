Railways will not have new recruitment for ‘Khalasi’, only GM will have the right to recruit directly

new Delhi: Railways have decided to stop any new appointments to the post of ‘Khalasi’ or Bangla peon working at the residences of senior officers, but the General Managers have been allowed to fill regular staff at such vacant posts. This information was given in an order issued by the railway. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest News: Due to farmer movement, Railways has canceled many trains, see details

However, a letter by the Railway Board in August indicated that the long-standing recruitment system would be completely abolished. The current order issued on December 1 indicated that it would continue. , However new appointments will not be made Also Read – Indian Railways Today News: Railway operating 50% trains even in Corona era, Chairman VK Yadav said….

Also Read – 1 December 2020, these big changes will directly affect your life, see the complete list