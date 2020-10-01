Railways will run 200 more trains during the festive season, trains will be available between these dates

new Delhi: Indian Railways has given good news for people traveling in the festive season. Railways will run 200 more trains during the festive season from October 15 to November 30. To avoid inconvenience to people, the need to run around 200 trains has come out. Also Read – RRB NTPC’s application status is to check the last date, this is the direct link to check

Railways started operating 15 special Rajdhani trains connecting Delhi to different parts of the country from May 12 and 100 long-distance trains started operating from one June. The railway is also running 80 additional trains since 12 September.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said on Thursday that the Railways has decided to run 200 more trains in the festive season from October 15 to November 30. Yadav said at a press conference held here, "We talked to various zonal managers and asked them how many trains were needed to save people from inconvenience during the festive season, then we got about 200 figures. On this basis, we have decided to run more trains in the festive season.

Explain that on March 25, the Railways canceled all types of passenger, mail and express trains indefinitely due to coronavirus. Only special trains are running on all routes. Apart from this, Railways had run special labor trains to take the migrant laborers stranded in other states to their destination.