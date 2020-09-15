Railways will start running these 40 trains on special routes from September 21, see list

new Delhi: Indian Railways is going to run 20 pairs i.e. 40 clone trains on special routes in the unlock process of corona virus epidemic. According to the information, these trains will be run on specific routes from 21 September. Also Read – Indian Railways Train Tickets For Bihar: Don’t bother if you have to go from Delhi to Bihar or come from there! These tickets are getting confirmed tickets

According to the information given by the Ministry of Railways, 20 pairs of cloned trains will be operated starting on September 21 on specific routes. These services will be apart from Shramik Special and Special trains. Also Read – Indian Railways: Not getting confirmed tickets, don’t bother, there are still so many seats in the new 80 special train, see the full list

Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Railway will conduct RRB NTPC exam for 35,208 posts from this day, know exam pattern and celeb

Let me tell you that Indian Railways started 80 special trains from last Thursday i.e. 10 September. Most trains are weekly or twice a week. Initially, there was a shortage in ticket booking in these trains, but now the speed is gradually catching up.