Rain Alert: Extraordinarily heavy rain most probably over west coast in subsequent two-three days, no aid in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Rain Alert: Amidst heavy rains in lots of portions of western and south India, the Meteorological Division mentioned on Friday that there's a risk of extraordinarily heavy rains at some puts in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra within the subsequent two days. He mentioned that there is also heavy rain at some puts in Gujarat until July 23 however its depth will build up from July 24.

The India Meteorological Division (IMD) mentioned, "There's a risk of common rain with remoted heavy to very heavy falls at remoted puts over the west coast within the subsequent two-three days. Then again, there will probably be a discount in rainfall after that. Heavy rain is anticipated in coastal and southern interiors from nowadays twenty third July.

Maharashtra, particularly the Konkan area, is already flood-prone. On Thursday, 30 folks died in a landslide in Raigad. No less than two folks have been killed and 8 others injured when a one-storey space collapsed in Shivaji Nagar space of ​​Govandi in east Mumbai early Friday.

Within the neighboring state of Goa, a flood-like scenario prevailed in lots of portions together with Sattari and Bicholim tehsils. A number of properties were submerged because of some rivers being in spate after heavy rains in the previous few days.

IMD mentioned that there is also heavy rain at some puts in Gujarat until July 23, however its depth will build up from July 24. He mentioned, “There’s a risk of common rain with heavy to very heavy rain on July 24-26. Extraordinarily heavy rain could also be anticipated at some puts in Gujarat area on July 25.

The IMD mentioned that very heavy rainfall is anticipated at few puts over West Madhya Pradesh on July 23 and 24 and really heavy rains are most probably over East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha on July 23.

