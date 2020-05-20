Rain And Block B’s Zico Confirmed To Join Mnet’s Reality Show “I-LAND” As Mentors

Rain and Block B’s Zico are set to be part of the producer lineup of Mnet’s upcoming actuality present “I-Land”!

“I-LAND” is the primary challenge from BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure. Launched by Mnet, “I-LAND” is an remark actuality present that follows the creation means of next-generation Ok-pop artists. This system will mix CJ ENM’s content material manufacturing capabilities and Huge Hit Leisure’s know-how in producing artists, exhibiting the method of individuals competing towards and dealing with one another.

Rain and Zico had been beforehand in talks to affix the present, however on Could 20, Mnet confirmed that they are going to be collaborating in “I-Land.” It was additionally not too long ago introduced that Namgoong Min might be the storyteller and Bang Si Hyuk would be the basic producer.

Rain is a first-generation world Ok-pop artist with years of stage expertise and unmatched performances. He’s anticipated to play an irreplaceable function in this system as he shares ideas and abilities with the individuals. As well as, he’s an icon of self-made success and energy within the Ok-pop scene, so he’ll function a decisive mentor within the means of discovering and rising the contestants’ potential.

Zico, an unmatched solo artist who leads the most recent music tendencies and all the time presents recent and artistic inspiration, will lead the individuals to develop into the subsequent technology of Ok-pop artists. Together with his earlier experiences because the chief of an idol group, he’ll be capable to give real looking recommendation and assist to the individuals.

“I-LAND” will premiere on Mnet on June 26 at 11 p.m. KST.

