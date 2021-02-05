Rain And Chungha In Talks To Partner Up For New Collaboration

Rain and Chungha could also be collaborating!

Final month, Rain posted on his Instagram asking followers which feminine dance artist he ought to collaborate with following his profitable collaboration with Park Jin Younger.

On February 5, trade representatives reported that he might be releasing a collaboration single with Chungha in March.

In response to the stories, Rain’s company Elegant Artist Company clarified, “A collaboration between Rain and Chungha is at present underneath dialogue.”

