Rain And Kwon Sang Woo Adorably Boast About Married Life With Kim Tae Hee And Son Tae Young

Rain and Kwon Sang Woo couldn’t assist boasting about their respective marriages to actresses Kim Tae Hee and Son Tae Young!

On the most recent episode of Rain’s net selection present “Season B Season,” Rain spent a while hanging out and hitting the health club together with his shut good friend Kwon Sang Woo.

Whereas driving collectively, Rain playfully identified that he and Kwon Sang Woo have been each nice husbands. Turning to the digital camera, he stated, “Truthfully, there isn’t anybody as family-oriented and good as the 2 of us. Give it some thought. We eat breakfast, then work out. We eat lunch, then work out. We eat dinner, then work out.”

Kwon Sang Woo chimed in, “[My wife] actually likes it once I inform her that I’m going to work out, then simply go into the room subsequent door. As a result of I don’t even depart our residence.”

Kwon Sang Woo then fortunately boasted, “It’s been 12 years since I obtained married, and to be sincere, it nonetheless seems like we’re courting.” He stunned Rain by including, “My spouse nonetheless hasn’t proven me any of her ‘bodily features’ [such as passing gas] or issues like that. I’ve by no means smelled or heard something.”

When he requested Rain, “What about you?” the singer replied, “We nonetheless do that one factor. Every single day, earlier than we depart the home within the morning and the night, we kiss.”

An unimpressed Kwon Sang Woo made Rain crack up by jokingly retorting, “Isn’t kissing one thing it is best to do day and evening, it doesn’t matter what time it’s, with no mounted schedule? What is that this, the EBS channel [South Korea’s educational television network]? Do you solely kiss within the morning and the night?”

Kwon Sang Woo went on to share that he and Son Tae Young lately celebrated their twelfth marriage ceremony anniversary in September.

“I rented out a jazz bar and employed a band,” recalled the actor, “and I serenaded her with a music.” Impressed, Rain responded, “Wow, you’re a complete lovebird.”

