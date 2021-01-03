Rain And Park Jin Young Talk About Their Daughters + Wanting To Form A Girl Group Together

Rain and Park Jin Young talked about their younger daughters on “Ask Us Something”!

The 2 singers appeared as friends on the January 2 episode of the JTBC selection present, the place they promoted their new duet single “Swap to Me” and had been hilariously unable to cease bickering with each other.

In the course of the guessing-game section of this system, Park Jin Young revealed that his 22-month-old daughter had stated one thing that shocked him—and requested the “Ask Us Something” forged to guess what she’d stated. After a slew of incorrect guesses, Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul lastly arrived on the proper reply: whereas dancing to her dad’s current hit “When We Disco,” Park Jin Young’s daughter had uttered the long-lasting whisper “JYP.”

As everybody burst out laughing, Park Jin Young fortunately defined, “The dance had simply ended, and I used to be doing the ultimate spin on the finish [of the choreography] when she instantly stated, ‘JYP.’ As a result of I normally say ‘JYP’ in the beginning of my songs, however for ‘When We Disco’ solely, I put it on the finish as an alternative.”

“Since she’d at all times heard it on the finish of the tune,” he continued, “with out even figuring out what it meant, she stated, ‘JYP.’ I used to be so shocked.”

Park Jin Young went on to share a cute clip of his daughter saying, “What’s Dad’s identify? Dad is JYP.” (The clip begins at 2:13 within the video beneath.)

The “Ask Us Something” forged members then requested Rain if he’d had any related moments when he checked out one in all his daughters and thought to himself, “Wow, she actually is my daughter.”

Rain replied, “I watch all of [Park] Jin Young’s performances on TV. So one time, ‘When We Disco’ occurred to be taking part in, and our complete household was watching it collectively. [One of my daughters] instantly obtained up and began dancing to the tune, so I took a video of it and despatched it to [Park Jin Young]. It made me suppose, ‘Wow, she actually is my daughter.’”

When requested whether or not his daughters seemed extra like him or his spouse Kim Tae Hee, Rain responded, “My spouse. I don’t have double eyelids, however each of my daughters do.”

Park Jin Young made everybody crack up by chiming in, “Fortunately, my daughters solely have my eyes and eyebrows, and so they take after their mother in the whole lot else when it comes to their faces and bodily appearances.” He hilariously added with a dramatic sigh, “It was an enormous aid.”

When the “Ask Us Something” forged requested if Rain’s and Park Jin Young’s households ever obtained collectively, Rain replied, “On a regular basis.” “We normally discuss our daughters,” stated Park Jin Young, earlier than sharing, “I’ve two daughters, and so does Jihoon [Rain’s given name]. So our plan is to kind a four-member woman group sooner or later.”

