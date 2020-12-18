Rain And Park Jin Young Talk About Their Upcoming Collaboration, The Importance Of Values, And More

Rain and Park Jin Young not too long ago appeared collectively on the duvet of Cosmopolitan’s January 2021 problem.

Earlier this fall, it was confirmed that the 2 artists could be making a comeback as a duo. Park Jin Young was a former mentor of Rain when he was signed below JYP Leisure, with Park Jin Young producing a few of his greatest hits as a singer.

The duo’s upcoming monitor is reported to be within the “new jack swing” style within the fashion of 80’s-90’s Bobby Brown and Babyface. Park Jin Young, who wrote and produced the monitor, mentioned, “Final 12 months, Ji Hoon [Rain’s given name] mentioned that he wished to face on stage with me earlier than we obtained too previous. On a private degree, we’re shut, however that is the primary time that he formally requested a music from me.”

Rain added, “I wished to strive a unique idea from the idols who’re selling proper now. I wished to carry again the cool picture of the male duos that have been well-liked in the Eighties and Nineteen Nineties. If it’s one thing like music from a noir movie, then new jack swing was the style to go for.”

Rain can also be gearing up for the debut of Ciipher, the primary boy group to launch below his label, Rain Firm. Rain mentioned, “They’re a proficient crew that’s good at rapping, singing, dancing, writing, and producing, so I count on nice issues from them. The phrase ‘cipher’ has two meanings: it may well imply a code, however it additionally means an ‘unusual particular person.’ The group identify exhibits how they may method followers as their unusual selves, however present a mysterious and highly effective presence onstage.”

Park Jin Young was requested about how he managed to maintain each his business and creative sides alive all through his lengthy profession as a singer and producer. He replied, “On the seventh flooring of our firm constructing is the motto ‘Begin together with your coronary heart, End together with your mind.” I believe I method all issues with that perspective. Once I write music, once I do interviews, once I go on TV, I converse from the center, however on the finish, I take into consideration rankings, replicate on how I converse. I believe that each are vital. If somebody at all times speaks or acts in a calculated method, then their phrases and actions received’t match their path in life. Alternatively, when you converse from the center within the second and later replicate on how others understood your phrases, then you’ll be able to discover ways to categorical your self higher.”

Rain additionally talked about what he’d discovered from Park Jin Young. He mentioned, “I love his values. One thing he at all times emphasizes is that you need to deal with the individuals who work with you effectively, whether or not it’s the particular person organising the stage, the managers, the stylists, the hair and make-up artists, irrespective of their rank or age. Once I was below JYP, I additionally obtained intercourse schooling and discovered how you can preserve wholesome romantic relationships. He locations a excessive worth on good manners and is strict about residing an ethical life. I give my very own artists the identical character schooling. If there’s one thing of my very own that I add, it’s that I wish to emphasize that they shouldn’t be two-faced. If there’s one thing they need or don’t like, it’s higher to only say it outright. Artists usually are not merchandise or issues, so they should change their ideas with the workers and perceive one another in order that they’ll have a productive long-term relationship. I attempt to method the artists at my firm in order that we are able to have these discussions.”

Take a look at Rain as a mentor on “I-LAND”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)