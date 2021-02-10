Rain Announces March Comeback With 1st Teaser Photo

Rain is making a comeback quickly!

It’s been introduced that Rain will drop his new mini album “PIECES by RAIN” on March 3. The discharge will characteristic 5 songs in complete, together with his duet with Park Jin Younger titled “Change to me,” which got here out in December 2020.

A teaser picture for Rain’s comeback options the textual content “Why Don’t We.”

The primary phrase within the “PIECES by RAIN” title is described as that means each “items” of art work in addition to the 5 songs’ completely different “items” that make up the artist Rain. Every monitor will characteristic a distinct tempo and character, with the idea being that they type the whole model of Rain as an artist once they’re all introduced collectively in a single album.

Rain has completed filming the music video for the title monitor of “PIECES by RAIN.” As well as, it was lately reported that Rain and Chungha are in talks for a collaboration.

This shall be Rain’s first album since his December 2017 mini album “MY LIFE愛,” which featured the title monitor “GANG.” Final 12 months, Rain additionally promoted with the hit co-ed group SSAK3, which was fashioned by the variability present “How Do You Play?” and included Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk as his group mates.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)