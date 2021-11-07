Rain breaks 120-year document in Kerala, best possible rainfall within the month of October

Climate Replace Within the ultimate 120 years, Kerala gained the best possible rainfall this yr within the month of October. Previous, thrice the state gained greater than 500 mm of rainfall on this month. The Meteorological Division gave this data. Consistent with information from the India Meteorological Division, Kerala gained 589.9 mm of rain in October this yr, the best possible since 1901 and greater than double the rainfall ultimate yr this month.Additionally Learn – Flood Caution in Chennai: Rain in Chennai worsens scenario, flood caution issued

IMD Director PS Biju mentioned that during October this yr, the Southwest Monsoon led to heavy rains, which lasted until October 25, and when the Northeast Monsoon started. He additionally mentioned that Kerala gained poor monsoon rains in June-July this yr however normalized rainfall in August-September.

Prior to 2021, the state gained 543.2 mm of rain in 1932, 567.9 mm in 1999 and 511.7 mm in 2002. The bottom rainfall on this month within the ultimate 120 years was once in 1989, when lower than 100 mm of rain fell.

