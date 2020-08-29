Rain breaks 44-year record: Bad weather in August this year – Meteorological Department

Weather New record: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that India has received the highest rainfall since 1976 in August this year. Thus, after 44 years, rain has set a new record in India. Also Read – England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11: Who will get a chance in Manchester T20? Know the possible XI

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon may slow down in September. According to the department, even in the month of July, 10 percent less rainfall has been recorded.

"IMD director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra told IANS that" the forecast so far about the monsoon has been correct. The monsoon has been better across the country. There was heavy rainfall in August, but the monsoon may weaken gradually in September. However, some areas may still receive good rains.

The latest IMD report states: “From 1-28 August, India has received 296.2 millimeters of rain, while the average rainfall during the month is 237.2 millimeters. Thus, the country received 25 percent more rainfall than average in August.

“Earlier in 1976, the month of August received 28.4 percent more rainfall than the average, while the highest rainfall in August was in 1926 – between 1901 and 2020. In 1926, 33 percent more rainfall was received than the average. “

According to IMD data, the maximum rainfall in August was in Central India – 57 percent above average here, while East and Northeast India received 18 percent less rainfall than the average.

Mahapatra said that the monsoon is moving towards northwest India at this time, while heavy rains in the southern states may bring some relief in the coming weeks.

He said that IMD had issued a forecast of rain in Delhi after August 25, which proved to be correct and on Friday (August 28) it rained in the national capital.

He told that “There will be relatively less rainfall in the month of September but the rains across the country will increase the yield of Kharif season crops. The forecast for October has not been released yet. “