Rain Confirmed To Star In New Fantasy Medical Drama

Rain is making his return as an actor!

On March 17, it was confirmed that he can be taking over the lead position of Cha Younger Min within the upcoming drama “Ghost Physician” (literal title).

“Ghost Physician” is being directed by Boo Sung Chul (“Heirs,” “Our Hole Quickly“) and written by Kim Solar Soo (“Stay As much as Your Title”). It’s about two medical doctors who couldn’t be extra totally different in expertise and personalities however find yourself combining spirits and our bodies in a confused possession.

This will probably be Rain’s first new drama in two years. He final starred within the MBC drama “Welcome 2 Life” in 2019.

“Ghost Physician” is being produced by Bon Manufacturing unit, who has been behind hit dramas reminiscent of “Grasp’s Solar,” “She Was Fairly,” “What’s Incorrect With Secretary Kim,” “Encounter,” and extra.

The drama is scheduled to air someday within the second half of 2021.

