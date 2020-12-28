Rain Dishes On Married Life With Kim Tae Hee + Running Into Kim Jong Kook At The Gym

Rain chatted about married life and extra on the most recent episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the December 27 broadcast of the favored actuality present, Rain made a visitor look as a particular MC. Whereas watching footage of the solid from the studio, the star additionally talked about his own residence life along with his spouse Kim Tae Hee.

When requested if he helped out round the home, Rain shared, “I do all the things alone. I attempt to not get assist [from my wife] for many issues.” He made everybody giggle by including, “So I don’t actually get scolded an excessive amount of [compared to other husbands].”

Rain additionally revealed that he cooks for himself at house—however could be very strict about needing to eat a full serving.

“I purchase my very own meals, in precisely the serving measurement that I have to eat, and I set it apart,” he mentioned. “So I’ll ask [my wife] upfront, ‘Do you need to eat?’ And if nobody desires to eat, I’ll put together a meal only for myself alone, eat it, do the dishes, and clear up all the things. I like doing issues that method.”

Host Website positioning Jang Hoon requested Rain what would occur if Kim Tae Hee modified her thoughts later and requested him for a chunk of his meals. Rain stunned the panelists by firmly replying, “No, I wouldn’t enable it. No. These are the foundations of our family.”

When requested if Kim Tae Hee had ever requested him for such a chunk, Rain replied with a smile, “Sure, there was a time when that occurred. I mentioned no.” He went on to clarify, “I’ve a selected serving measurement that I have to eat with a view to really feel full that day.”

The hosts later requested Rain to call his favourite dish out of his spouse’s cooking repertoire, to which he responded, “I’ll eat something she makes. The whole lot she makes is scrumptious. She’s good at cooking.”

Nonetheless, once they continued to press him for a extra particular reply, Rain selected Kim Tae Hee’s shabu shabu, explaining, “She likes to make use of the perfect elements with a view to prepare dinner an excellent meal.”

At one other level within the present, Rain talked about ceaselessly operating into “My Ugly Duckling” solid member Kim Jong Kook on the gymnasium.

“It’s unusual,” he mentioned. “On holidays, like Christmas Eve, if I don’t have something to do, I am going to the gymnasium. However there’s all the time somebody yelling loudly on the opposite aspect of the gymnasium [as they work out]. After I examine to see who it’s, it’s all the time Kim Jong Kook, with out fail.”

He jokingly continued, “Even on holidays, if I am going to the gymnasium within the wee hours of the morning, with a view to quietly work out when there’s nobody round, Kim Jong Kook is there making exercising and making loud noises.”

Rain went on to clarify why he was sad about operating into the man singer, telling Kim Jong Kook’s mom, “I don’t need to work out along with him. He and I are at completely different bodily ranges. If I needed to classify us, he’d be within the heavyweight division, whereas I’m extra a middleweight.”

