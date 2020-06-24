Rain Featuring In Zico’s Title Track For Upcoming EP

Rain is that includes on Zico’s upcoming mini album.

June 24, KOZ Leisure revealed that Rain is that includes in Zico’s title monitor “Summer season Hate,” from his third EP “Random Field.” The EP includes a complete of six tracks, all written and composed by Zico, and is due out July 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

Zico beforehand appeared on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” to supply his recommendation to Rain, Lee Hyori, and Yoo Jae Suk for his or her co-ed group. Zico and Rain are additionally showing collectively as producers within the upcoming statement actuality present “I-LAND.”

Are you excited for Zico and Rain’s collaboration?