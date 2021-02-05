Rain In Talks To Star In His 1st Drama In 2 Years

Rain could also be making his long-awaited return to the small display!

On February 5, a consultant of Rain’s company formally confirmed, “[Rain] is at present in talks to seem within the drama ‘Ghost Physician,’ with a positive outlook.”

“Ghost Physician” is described as a drama which can combine the medical style with the intriguing material of ghosts. The collection can be helmed by producing director (PD) Boo Sung Chul, identified for the hit dramas “Heirs” and “Jang Okay Jung, Lives in Love,” and penned by “Reside As much as Your Identify” author Kim Eun Hee.

Ought to Rain settle for his supply to star in “Ghost Physician,” it’ll mark his first drama since 2019, when he starred in MBC’s “Welcome 2 Life.”

“Ghost Physician” is at present scheduled to air someday within the second half of 2021.

