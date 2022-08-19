Rain of bullets: baseball team evaded assault on a highway in Mexico despite gunshots

Leones de Yucatán suffered an attempted assault on the Mexico-Puebla highway after victory against the Pericos. Photo: @leonesdeyucatan

Los Yucatan Lions were victims of a attempted assault on the Mexico-Puebla highway after his visit to the Hermanos Serdán Stadium in the capital of Puebla. Through a statement both the team and the Mexican Baseball League reported that they were able to avoid the robbery thanks to the fact that the drivers of the buses that were transporting the team continued with the march of the vehicles for around 15 kilometers despite having blown tires.

“At approximately 6:00 AM this Thursday, August 18, a group of criminals threw rocks at the buses, causing their tires to puncture. The bus operators decided to continue moving when they realized that a vehicle was chasing them doing firearm detonations. Fortunately no one was injured and there was only material damage, ”reads the report.

What is narrated by those involved coincides with the mode of operation who have reported previous victims on this same road. According to users on social networks and official complaints, the way criminals operate begins with an attack on the tires of cars traveling on the highway. Once achieved, the assailants approach people when they pull over to make the change to the spare part.

Baseball team evaded assault on a highway in Mexico despite gunshots.

That’s why by keeping the buses on course, Lions players, coaches and other team members were able to prevent crime. The Cuban-born baseball player Yadir Drake published a short video in which the damage to the buses can be seen while elements of the police are present at the scene. “They threw us and chased us”, was the description that accompanied the recording.

“It was an event that can happen to anyone, it happened to us. Thank God we are fine. We came asleep, lying down, it was something that happened at dawn. I think the operators were the ones who did the work (under the pressure of the fact), “he said. Sebastian Valleyreceptor hairy for him Yucatan Journal.

Finally, the ninth Yucatecan was able to continue and reach their destination in Mexico City in what was an event that overshadowed their victory over the diamond from Puebla. They appreciated the help of the authorities, as well as the signs of encouragement and concern on the part of the fans: “WE ARE FINE! Thank you all for your support”, they concluded.

Hours before the incident, the Leones de Yucatán managed to beat the Pericos de Puebla by a score of 20 races to 17 on a night where the hits were the great protagonists. the longhairs They came from behind on more than one occasion and finally won the match, which also meant taking the first playoff series after six games (4 to 2).

In an exciting and historic meeting, where there were 42 hits, nine home runs, 37 runs, and 19 pitchers the Lions bought the series and will face against the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the semifinal of the South Zone, which will begin this weekend in the Kukulcan Alamo Park of Merida.

For their part, the Pericos de Puebla will face the Diablos Rojos del México in the other semifinal, starting on Saturday at the Afredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. By North Zonethe Acereros de Monclova will clash against Toros de Tijuana and the Sultanes de Monterrey against Tecolotes de Dos Laredos.

