Rain of criticism of Conor McGregor following a video with his butler that he later deleted from social networks

One of the most controversial sports personalities in the world is Conor McGregorfamous mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, who in recent hours has been criticized by several fans for his “shocking behavior” after filming himself demanding a butler to bring him a bottle of water. The video was later deleted but that did not prevent widespread rejection.

The former star of UFCwho has also made headlines recently for offering to buy Chelsea after the Russian oligarch’s fall from grace Roman Abramovichposted a video of himself in a hotel that has generated a barrage of criticism on his social media profiles.

In the images it appears mcgregor in the foreground smelling the incense from a bowl. Then, from behind him, a butler appears who brings him some pills on a tray. There, the Irish wrestler from 33 years He orders her to bring him a bottle of water.

Conor McGregor was heavily criticized by his fans for a video with his butler (Photo: REUTERS)

After drinking some water, Conor McGregor He waves the empty bottle at the butler, who steps forward to take it away. The attitude of the famous mixed martial arts fighter caused the anger of his followers. “He is using that poor man for a video”accused a fan. “A butler? Why? All the money in the world, but I’d never have one.”another user wrote.

The most striking thing is that, after revolutionizing the networks, mcgregor posted a message claiming that the butler was the one who deleted his tweets. “I already told you that I had the butler delete all the tweets. He wasn’t kidding when I said that.”communicated the controversial Irish athlete, who also eliminated that tweet.

Conor McGregor said that the butler was the one who deleted the video from social networks (Photo: REUTERS)

Conor McGregorwho rose from poverty to become one of the richest athletes in the world, is recovering from the serious injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier. According to the specialized site Mirror Fightingsome medical studies will be carried out in the next few days because he intends to return to training in April.

Although he did not obtain good results in his last fights of the UFC, could fight for the lightweight title again. The champion Charles Oliveira will defend his belt against Justin Gaethje next May 7 and it is likely that the winner will defend the belt against the winner of the fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. There are chances that mcgregor be measured against the eventual winner if he first achieves a successful return to the octagons.

