Rain Reveals His And Kim Tae Hee’s House, Explains Why He Usually Eats Out Without Her, And Dances With Chungha On “The Supervisor”

On the newest episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor,” Rain gave viewers a glimpse inside his on a regular basis life!

The singer appeared as a visitor on the February 27 broadcast of the favored selection present, the place he revealed the primary ground of his house and his automobile for the primary time on tv.

Throughout the episode, the superstar panelists marveled on the footage of Rain’s spacious house fitness center, which was geared up with a large-screen TV, a piano, and plenty of train gear.

“That is the primary ground of my house,” he defined, because the panelists squealed, “So [your wife] should have been on the second ground [while this was being filmed]!”

Along with Rain’s weights and Kim Tae Hee’s pilates gear, the primary ground of their house additionally turned out to accommodate a large wine cellar—in addition to the couple’s trophy assortment, which displayed the quite a few awards that each stars have received for his or her work within the leisure business through the years.

“So that you two put your awards collectively!” exclaimed the panelists. “That’s so cool.”

After understanding at house, Rain headed to the dance studio to follow with Chungha for his or her upcoming collaboration monitor “WHY DON’T WE.”

Whereas watching the footage from the studio, Rain shared that he had been impressed by Chungha’s expertise whereas working along with her. Praising the youthful singer, he remarked, “I knew Chungha was a superb dancer, however I didn’t know she was this good. I used to be actually shocked by how good she was.”

In a while within the episode, Rain talked about his interest of scouring the town for the eating places that served probably the most scrumptious meals.

“Prior to now, I used to be so into discovering the tastiest spots to eat that I even ate 5 meals in someday,” he revealed.

When the panelists requested why he didn’t convey his spouse Kim Tae Hee alongside, he replied, “We are able to’t go collectively. My spouse and I’ve very totally different consuming patterns. My spouse is the kind to be content material with consuming absolutely anything. She’s pleased with consuming only a bowl of soup. I, then again, are inclined to eat lots. I wish to eat a lot of various things: meat, fish, and so forth.”

“I do often take her out to eat,” he went on to make clear, “at locations that settle for reservations. However the hotspots that I eat at don’t take reservations.”

Take a look at the clip of Rain and Chungha dancing to their upcoming tune “WHY DON’T WE” collectively beneath! (After just a little teasing from Rain’s supervisor, the dancing begins at 1:34 within the video.)

Watch the total episode of "The Supervisor" with English subtitles right here:

