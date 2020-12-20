Rain Reveals It Took Him A Year To Get Wife Kim Tae Hee To Fall For Him

Rain dished on how he and his spouse Kim Tae Hee ended up collectively!

On the most recent episode of his internet selection present “Season B Season,” Rain visited one in every of his longtime followers at dwelling, the place he personally cooked a do-it-yourself meal for her and her buddy with Jang Sung Kyu in tow.

Whereas Rain was busy cooking, Jang Sung Kyu requested the fan whether or not she had been saddened by the information of the singer’s marriage to Kim Tae Hee again in 2017. Nonetheless, she jokingly remarked, “I truly questioned why [Kim] Tae Hee had ended up liking Rain.” When Jang Sung Kyu requested, “So that you thought Kim Tae Hee may do higher?” she made everybody crack up by replying, “Sure.”

Rain’s fan then requested the singer, “Which of you pursued the opposite first?” to which he instantly replied, “In fact it was me.” She responded, “How did you win her over?”

Rain revealed, “I requested her out first, and it took a very long time to get her to say sure.” He went on so as to add, “It took one 12 months.”

Jang Sung Kyu requested, “So your emotions have been one-sided for a 12 months?” Rain confirmed, “It was one-sided love for a 12 months.”

Watch Rain in his newest drama “Welcome 2 Life” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)