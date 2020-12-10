Rain Reveals Rain Company’s First Boy Group Ciipher

Rain has made an thrilling announcement!

Beforehand, the singer and actor uploaded a mysterious publish on December 9 that promised he would ship “excellent news” at midday the following day.

True to his phrases, on December 10, Rain launched his first boy group Ciipher! On his Instagram account, he uploaded an image of the seven-member boy group and wrote because the caption, “Excited to introduce Rain Company’s first boy band CIIPHER on at this time’s episode of SeasonBSeason! Don’t miss out!!”

A supply from Rain Firm shared, “Ciiper is aiming to debut early subsequent yr. Extra details about the members will likely be launched in a while the official web site. They may first seem on Rain’s YouTube channel SeasonBSeason at this time.”

Based on sources, Ciipher has been making ready to debut for about three years, and a majority of the members have both been on an audition program and/or trainees at massive companies.

A number of the members who appeared on survival packages are Park Sungwon from “Beneath Nineteen,” Kil Dohwan from “YG Treasure Field,” Moon Hyun Bin from “Produce 101,” and “Choi Seokwon from “No Mercy.”

Keep tuned for extra information concerning the new boy group Ciipher!

