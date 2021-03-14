Rain To Face Off Against Lee Seung Gi In Friendly Competition During “Grasp In The Home” Cast’s Visit To His And Kim Tae Hee’s Home

“Grasp within the Home” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes Rain!

On the following episode of the SBS selection present, the “Grasp within the Home” forged and their newest masters, Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon, start to actively arrange their “Failure Competition”—a celebration of previous failures—in earnest.

In an try to recruit Rain for his or her pageant, the celebrities pay a private go to to his and Kim Tae Hee‘s dwelling. Nonetheless, as soon as they get there, they’re unable to cover their envy as they discover that the couple’s dwelling emanates an air of candy success slightly than failure.

In the tip, Rain agrees to hitch the pageant if Lee Seung Gi manages to beat him in a push-up competitors. As each Rain and Lee Seung Gi are well-known for his or her bodily health and athletic abilities, the 2 stars get critical as they go head-to-head in an exhilarating match.

With the destiny of their Failure Competition on the road, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and the opposite forged members passionately cheer on Lee Seung Gi as they root for him to win.

To discover out whether or not the “Grasp within the Home” forged will handle to efficiently recruit Rain, tune in to the following episode of the present on March 14 at 6:25 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, atone for the primary installment of the “Grasp within the Home” Failure Competition undertaking right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)