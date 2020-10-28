Rain To Make Return As Duo With Artist Specializing In Dance

Rain is making his return to the music scene—this time as a duo!

On October 28, Rain Firm and his administration company Chic Artist Company introduced that Rain is teaming up with one other artist to launch an album as a duo. The id of the artist has not been revealed, but it surely was shared that it’s somebody with excellent dance expertise.

Rain Firm and Chic Artist Company each shared, “In addition to their musicality, the 2 superb dancers mixed will produce phases that will likely be regarded as ‘the epitome of dance.’ We assure that their performances will likely be even higher than ‘Rainism,’ which continues to be being talked about 10 years after its launch as the perfect efficiency. We hope this will likely be excellent news to the followers who’ve waited for Rain’s return to the stage. Please sit up for Rain’s new album.”

This new launch will likely be Rain’s first official album in roughly three years since his 2017 album “MY LIFE愛,” which incorporates “GANG.” He just lately promoted as a part of the undertaking group SSAK3 with Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori for the range present “How Do You Play?”

