Rain Valdez, Rachel Leyco Starring in Trans-Led Romcom ‘Re-Dwell’

Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco will star in the trans-led romantic comedy “Re-Dwell: A Story of an American Island Cheerleader,” Selection has realized solely.

Fae Photos has partnered with Now>Ever to finance and produce and shall be pitching the undertaking as part of their slate on the Toronto Intl. Movie Competition and at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Movie Competition in October.

The script, written by Valdez and Leyco, facilities on a highschool in Guam that decides to create a “Do-Over Week” for its 10-year class reunion, the place Valdez’ 29-year-old transgender Hollywood film star Rowena decides to face her previous and return to her hometown to stay her childhood dream of changing into a cheerleader. However Rowena’s dedication to the cheer squad falters when her mom’s most cancers spreads. Leyco will co-star as Rowena’s sister.

The undertaking received the Inside Out LGBT Pitch Please! contest final 12 months in Toronto. Producers are Shant Joshi of Fae Photos and Valdez, who acquired a Primetime Emmy nomination for actress in a brief type comedy or drama collection for her lead function in “Razor Tongue,” which she created, crowdfunded and produced.

“As queer Filipina-Individuals, this story is particular to us, as not solely are we spotlighting our underrepresented communities and pushing them into the forefront, however via this humorous, heartfelt romcom, we’re altering the narrative in cinema — that ladies, Asian-Individuals and LGBTQ+ folx, belong and have to be represented in these areas,” mentioned Leyco and Valdez in a press release.