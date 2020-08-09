Rain will increase the problems of Maharashtra, Meteorological Department once again warned

Weather in Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall is expected in many areas of Maharashtra. Due to the formation of a low pressure area over the north-west of the Bay of Bengal and its adjacent west-central region, heavy rains are expected in many parts of Maharashtra. The department said that in most places of Maharashtra, it rained on Saturday or thundered with thunder. Also Read – Cyclone Amphan: Cyclone cyclone likely in Odisha, Meteorological Department issued alert in 12 districts

The official said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in central Maharashtra and in coastal areas. "Heavy rainfall is expected in the Vidarbha region on Monday while thunderstorms may occur in central Maharashtra," the official said. He said that strong winds could be moving at a speed of 50-60 kilometers per hour in Mumbai and other parts of the west coast.

The department had told in the morning that the southwest monsoon is expected to be active again in Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra. In the last two days, there has been moderate rainfall in Mumbai and neighboring areas. A department official said on Sunday that Mumbai received record rainfall on Wednesday and metropolis and suburbs received rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 45 mm in the last two days.