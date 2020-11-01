Rainbow Members Share Their Congratulations As Jisook And Lee Doo Hee Tie The Knot

Rainbow’s Jisook and Lee Doo Hee received married right this moment!

On October 31, Jisook’s company, Starit Leisure, launched the next assertion:

Hey, that is Starit Leisure. Amidst many blessings, Jisook received married in a marriage ceremony in Seoul right this moment (October 31). The marriage ceremony was held privately with solely household and shut buddies in attendance as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. All of the Rainbow members confirmed their loyalty by attending. Oh Sang Jin was in command of officiating the ceremony, whereas Younha sang the congratulatory tune. The Rainbow members additionally moved Jisook with a shock occasion. Jisook says, “I need to sincerely thank everybody who congratulated us. We are going to repay them by constructing a very good and completely satisfied life collectively.” We ask that you just ship your heat blessings for Jisook’s future. As soon as once more, we thank all those that have congratulated her on this completely satisfied occasion. Thanks.

Starit Leisure additionally shared some stunning photographs from the marriage.

The Rainbow members additionally took to Instagram to share photographs from the marriage and the bridal bathe and ship Jisook their heartfelt congratulations.

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee went public with their relationship in October 2019 and introduced their marriage in June 2020 whereas showing on the MBC actuality program “Don’t Be Jealous.” The Rainbow members reunited for a particular bridal-themed picture shoot forward of the marriage.

Congratulations to Jisook and Lee Doo Hee!

Take a look at “Don’t Be Jealous” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)