Rainbow Reunites To Celebrate Jisook’s Upcoming Wedding + Ailee, Naeun, And More Show Love

Rainbow acquired collectively forward of Jisook‘s upcoming marriage ceremony!

On October 29, Jisook revealed on Instagram that each one seven members of Rainbow just lately gathered to have a good time her upcoming marriage to Lee Doo Hee.

Posting a sequence of lovely photos from their picture shoot collectively, Jisook wrote, “I really like you,” “ROYGBIV,” “My fellow members are actually the very best,” and “I can at all times depend upon them, they usually’re additionally fairly in addition.”

Shortly afterwards, a number of of Jisook’s superstar buddies responded with admiring feedback. Ailee affectionately wrote, “You’re all so lovely. Our Jisook can be so, so, so, so lovely.”

APRIL’s Naeun commented, “Oh my goodness… Such a ravishing bride,” whereas former Jewellery member Yewon wrote, “So fairly…”

Shin Jae Hyuk additionally commented, “Noona!! You look so fairly.”

Try Jisook’s cute photographs of Rainbow under!

Jisook will probably be tying the knot with Lee Doo Hee in a small non-public ceremony on October 31.

Watch the couple on the fact present “Don’t Be Jealous” under!

